(The Center Square) – On the issue of freedom of speech and expression, Northern Arizona University is one of the best colleges in the country.
NAU is the eighth-best college campus in America for free speech and the top-ranked college in Arizona on the matter, according to rankings released by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression(FIRE). The organization gave NAU a score of 68.5 out of 100 on the matter.
The school received its best marks in the disruptive conduct and tolerance for conservative speaker categories. It ranked 25th in terms of the least disruptive conduct. It says this “measures how acceptable students find blocking, shutting down, and physical violence in preventing on-campus speakers from speech activity at their college.”
And it came in 57th place for tolerance for conservative speakers. From 2019 to 2022, there were no speaker disinvitations at the school.
The University of Arizona also did well in the rankings. It came in 18th place with a 64.47 out of 100. The school had no speaker disinvites from 2019 to 2022 and ranked 23rd in the country in disruptive conduct.
Arizona State University was much further down the list at 94th. It received a 47.39 out of 100, putting it in the “average” category in terms of college tolerance for free speech. Part of why the school ranked much lower than the other Arizona ones in the rankings is that it had five scholar sanctions between 2019 and 2022. A scholar sanction is when “the administration at a school-sanctioned one or more scholars for their protected speech during a campus controversy,” according to FIRE.
A spokesperson for NAU could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.