(The Center Square) – A nonprofit has donated medical supplies from Arizona to Ukraine.
Project C.U.R.E. made the donation last week ahead of Russia’s invasion of the country. The shipment was postponed last week because Odessa Port was closed due to Russia’s invasion. However, the nonprofit has found a way to get those supplies to the country.
The organization says it will send the supplies to Ukraine through a neighboring country that isn’t at war.
“Our team is continuing to work with our partners to get the C.U.R.E. Cargo shipment to the recipient facility in Ukraine,” Project C.U.R.E.’s website says. “We are also working on several different refugee support possibilities in Moldova, Romania, and Poland.”
The delivery marks the 53rd time since 2000 that C.U.R.E. will send a cargo shipment to a Ukrainian facility. The organization is a nonprofit that sends medical supplies to developing countries.
C.U.R.E. says that its shipments typically include $400,000 worth of equipment. It said that these supplies typically cost between $25,000 to $35,000 to ship.
As a result of these costs, the nonprofit asks for people’s financial support.
“It is imperative that Project C.U.R.E. has the funding available to move quickly,” its website says. “This is particularly true with air freight options. Individuals can help underwrite the delivery of a semi-truck sized C.U.R.E. Cargo container.”
Project C.U.R.E. is based in Centennial, Colorado, founded in 1987. However, it has a chapter called Project C.U.R.E. Phoenix-based out of Tempe, Arizona.
More information on Project C.U.R.E. is available at projectcure.org.