(The Center Square) – Public health officials in Arizona continue to bring residents good news, announcing their latest data on COVID-19.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 311 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, attributing no additional deaths to the virus. Monday tends to see lower figures as some outlets lag in their data submissions over the weekend, but the state’s week-over-week figures continue to drop.
Arizona’s Rt(R-naught) rating has again fallen to the lowest in the nation at 0.76. Any Rt below 1.0 means the spread of the virus is slowing because a person with COVID-10 is on average spreading it to fewer than one person.
The state’s hardest-hit counties continue to be Yuma, Santa Cruz, Navajo and Apache counties, the latter two containing much of Navajo Nation.
The sovereign reported 9,531 total cases on Friday.
In terms of hospitalization, inpatient visits with symptoms matching COVID-19 dropped to 3.7 percent. That marks seven consecutive weeks of declining rates and the lowest it’s been since the first week in March. That 3.7 percent represents 908 patients. Gov. Doug Ducey’s office says that’s as low of a figure as reported on Apr. 8 and down by more than 50 percent from a month ago.
The weekly percentage of positive tests, a key metric in many states’ closure and reopening decisions, is down to 5 percent, a one-point drop from last week.
The state announced 7,552 new tests recorded Monday. With major testing laboratories like Sonora Quest catching up on its backload of tests, many are reporting a turnaround of test results in a matter of hours, not days.
The state has seen 198,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and attribute 4,771 deaths to the virus.