(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a moment to jab Arizona and other states allowing coronavirus-caused shutdowns to expire while witnessing COVID-19 cases trending upward.
In a video posted by the governor’s office Monday, Cuomo said New York has “gotten its mojo back” in announcing they would begin lifting restrictions in a state that’s been one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic.
“We’re celebrating. We’re back. We’re reopening. We’re excited. Our mojo’s back,” he said. “Other states, the spike is going up... A gentleman on the subway car said to me he has family in Arizona. They reopened and they’re seeing a spike. He’s right. Look at the spike in Arizona.”
Cuomo pointed to a chart showing increases in COVID-19 cases in Arizona, California, Texas, and Florida.
As of June 9, New York state confirmed more than 308,000 cases and attributed 24,404 deaths to the virus. Cuomo has allowed New York City, one of the national epicenters for COVID-19, to enter into the first phase of reopening Monday.
The comparison between Arizona and New York in terms of historical COVID-19 cases is stark. Nate Silver, statistician and author of FiveThirtyEight, noted that New York City had an estimated 11 percent infection rate at the height of the virus' spread. By contrast, he noted Arizona's current estimated infection rate is 0.6 percent.
Arizona has seen an increase in reported COVID cases in recent days. On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 29,852 confirmed cases, an increase of 1,556. They attributed 1,095 deaths to the virus, revealing 25 new victims since Tuesday.
While the state reopened in mid-May, allowing businesses to offer limited services, the state has teamed up with private laboratories in hosting a series of “testing blitz” weekends that have increased the total PCR test count to nearly 300,000.
In a news conference on June 5, Ducey and his public health expert said they expected an increase in positive COVID tests in the weeks after reopening as well as ramped-up testing.