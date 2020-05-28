(The Center Square) – More than 26,000 Arizonans filed for unemployment in the week ending May 23, thousands fewer than the week prior but still above the norm.
The U.S. Department of Labor revised state figures up by more than 2,000 applicants to 26,878 initial claims. That’s a drop of more than 5,000 from the week prior.
Since March 23, the state has paid out more than $1.4 billion in total claims.
The figures do not represent additional applicants qualified for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally funded unemployment program for those who do not qualify for traditional unemployment benefits.
The Arizona Department of Economic Security reports 62,331 initial PUA claims filed last week.
That figure represents the second week of benefits expanded to contract workers, part-time, “gig workers” such as Uber drivers, and others who wouldn’t usually qualify for benefits. The state accepted 77,063 new claims in the initial week of availability but also lists 165,444 that were recognized as eligible for retroactive benefits.
Gov. Doug Ducey formally ended the state’s shutdown orders earlier this month but has kept in place strict guidelines for businesses that limit their capacity and require extra protection to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The Arizona Department of Health Services Thursday morning listed 17,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and attributed 857 deaths to the virus.
Nationally, an additional 2.12 million workers filed claims, the Department of Labor said Thursday. That marks the tenth consecutive week in which new jobless claims were in the millions. The 2.12 million claims from the week ending May 23 is down 323,000 from the 2.44 million workers who filed for benefits in the week ending May 16 and is the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 15.