(The Center Square) - State Representative Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, introduced a bill to prevent young Arizonans from falling into a cycle of debt and poverty as the result of their childhood mistakes.
House Bill 2033 “eliminates non punitive fees and costs for children in the juvenile justice system,” protects “punitive tools like fines and victim restitution,” and establishes a process for those in debt from such fees to petition the courts to vacate the debts and civil judgments.
“Thousands of children in Arizona interact with the juvenile system each year, and these onerous fees only serve to set them up for failure later in life,” Blackman said.
Juvenile courts can charge fees ranging from $20 to hundreds of dollars to children and their families for legal representation, detention, probation, and costs related to court-ordered treatment. These costs can add up to thousands of dollars for just one case, the news release from Blackman said. The incurred debt will convert to civil judgments when a youth turns 18, which Blackman said undermines their future success by hurting their ability to obtain student loans, rental leases, and car loans.
HB 2023 “would go a long way to help young people succeed in turning their life around for the better,” Blackman said.
Courts and counties would receive $2.5 million in funding to offset any lost revenue and ensure Arizona public institutions are sufficiently equipped to serve youth in the system.
“This legislation is the culmination of more than a year of meaningful work, research, and stakeholder meetings involving many in the criminal justice reform community and advocacy organizations that work directly with low-income youth,” Blackman said. “I am immensely proud and grateful of their efforts, and I will do everything I can to see that it is passed into law.”