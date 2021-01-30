(The Center Square) – A new proposal from an Arizona state lawmaker would allow the state Legislature to overturn a local presidential election result.
House Bill 2720 would allow state lawmakers to elect presidential electors of their choice, notwithstanding the vote results from the state’s presidential election.
“The Legislature retains its legislative authority regarding the office of presidential elector and by majority vote at any time before the presidential inauguration may revoke the Secretary of State’s issuance or certification of a presidential elector’s certificate of election,” the bill reads.
“The Legislature may take action pursuant to this subsection without regard to whether the Legislature is in regular or special session or has held committee or other hearings on the matter.”
State Rep. Shawna Bolick, R-Phoenix, filed the legislation. She’s also the House Ways & Means Committee chairwoman, which addresses most election issues in the chamber.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs called the bill a “punch in the face” to voters.
She asked, “So really, we should just get rid of the presidential election altogether? In reality, that’s what this bill would do.”
The Campaign Legal Center said earlier in January that any attempt by state legislatures to overturn elections would most assuredly violate federal laws and likely run afoul of the U.S. Constitution.
Bolick’s proposed legislation would also require a clear, uninterrupted video of vote processing and tabulation that, if interrupted, “shall result in members of the board of supervisors and the county recorder being deemed ineligible for reelection and barred from holding any public office in this state for ten years after the expiration of the term of office in which the disruption in video coverage occurred.”
It would require a jury trial to be granted to anyone involved in an election and wants to contest an election result. The ensuing trial could not be dismissed until after a jury has issued a verdict.
The bill comes after a string of election challenges in the state by Republicans, including President Donald Trump, to the November election results. All lawsuits were either dismissed or dropped by the plaintiffs.