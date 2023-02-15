(The Center Square)- Arizona may soon follow the lead of other states in banning TikTok from government devices, as there are numerous concerns about the app’s ties to China.
Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, said that the platform poses too much of a risk to potentially jeopardize government information.
“When I was sworn into office, I took an oath to defend my constituents and all Arizonans from enemies both foreign and domestic,” Gress said in a statement. “This legislation fulfills this promise as the security risks associated with the use of TikTok – an application owned and operated by the Chinese Communist Party with the capabilities of gathering crucial details about personal, private internet activity – can’t be ignored.”
Gress also cited the recent balloon sent from the Chinese government to spy on the United States as a sign that the U.S. adversary cannot be trusted. According to the statement, the Arizona Department of Administration would have 30 days to put the ban into practice.
Government Committee Chairman Tim Dunn, R-Yuma, said that this legislation would help Arizona residents as well.
“As public servants, we have a responsibility to do the right thing and keep our constituents safe,” Dunn said.
“I’m proud to support this comprehensive, common-sense legislation being introduced by Representative Gress. Together, we will ensure the private information of all Arizonans is secure,” he continued.
State governments across the country have banned TikTok for their technology, with legislation crossing party lines. The federal government is also following suit, with President Joe Biden approving a ban in December that was lumped in with the spending bill, according to NBC News.
However, the question remains if a nationwide ban could happen for civilians as well, as there’s a bipartisan effort underway in the U.S. Senate to do so. It’s unclear if the president would sign that into law if it makes it through Congress and how the ban would be successfully enforced.