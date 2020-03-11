(The Center Square) – Some state lawmakers in Arizona want to restrict private communications between students and teachers on social media to prevent any potential sexual misconduct.
Senate Bill 1503 would outlaw private messaging between teachers and students on open social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. The bill would mandate that teachers can only use school-approved communication platforms that are monitored for virtual messaging between students.
"Whether it's a teacher, or whether it's a janitor, anybody who works at a school, that you can't private message a child," State Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, the sponsor of the bill, according to NBC 12 News.
Boyer added: "There's always going to be bad actors but we at least need a system in place where we say now it's state law where you cannot communicate this way with a child."
The bill's intent is to protect students while still encouraging educators to utilize virtual message boards in the classroom. The bill is just an extra precaution, he notes.
Between the 2012 to 2019 academic years, the Arizona State Board of Education announced that it adjudicated 800 cases of educator discipline, of which 40 percent were tied to sexual misconduct. A noted example of sexual misconduct between students and educators involves the instance of Las Brisas Academy teacher Brittany Zamora getting sentenced to 20 years for a relationship with a 13-year-old student last year. The relationship began on private message boards, and led to private messaging on Instagram and sexual encounters.
Despite the intent of the bill, some Democratic lawmakers say that SB 1503 goes too far in punishing youth, especially those in at-risk communities. Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Phoenix, says that sometimes youth in at-risk scenarios should have access to adults who are outside of their family life to ensure that there is support.
"I think it goes too far to assume that every adult out there that's working in our educational system is going to be a predator in that way," Quezada said in a statement. The bill also requires parents to grant permission for communication between teachers and students. School districts will have the final say. Quezada said that this adds unneeded process work for district administrators.