(The Center Square) – The manager of a Mountainside Fitness is facing possible jail time for keeping his gym open despite Gov. Doug Ducey’s order to close them.
Scottsdale Police responded Tuesday morning to multiple reports that the Mountainside Fitness near the corner of 116th Street and Shea Boulevard was operating, a violation of Ducey’s executive order closing gyms, movie theaters, bars and tubing for one month starting the night before.
After “providing education” in hopes that they would voluntarily close, police returned later in the afternoon to find the business was still open.
Police cited Chief Operating Officer Mario Arce for a class 1 misdemeanor for violation of A.R.S. Section 26-317. A class 1 misdemeanor in Arizona carries a maximum of six months in jail, a fine up to $2,500, and three months of probation.
Police did not take Arce into custody for the offense.
Officials with Mountainside Fitness have not responded to repeated requests for comment.
Mountainside CEO Tom Hatton filed a complaint in Maricopa County Circuit Court Tuesday, seeking a 30-day injunction against Ducey’s closure order. Arizona’s Law reports Lifetime Fitness will join the suit.
On Wednesday, the Arizona Liquor Commission pulled two liquor licenses from LifeTime Biltmore, a fitness center in Phoenix, for refusing to comply with Ducey’s closure order. Billing themselves as an “athletic resort,” Biltmore operated a lounge and rooftop bar.
Officials with LifeTime Fitness were not immediately available for comment.