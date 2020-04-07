(The Center Square) – Baseball could soon return to Arizona – every team and every game.
ESPN and other sources are reporting that Major League Baseball is in talks with the MLB Players Association and federal officials to resurrect the 2020 season, with the plan tentatively being that all 30 teams would play in Arizona’s 10 spring training facilities and other nearby stadiums but without fans present.
“MLB has been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so,” the MLB said in a statement Tuesday. “While we have discussed the idea of staging games to do so at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan. While we continue to interact regularly with governmental and public health officials, we have not sought or received approval of any plan from federal, state and local officials, or the Players Association.”
They said the situation is rapidly changing.
Sources told ESPN that players would have to quarantine from their families for months and be regularly tested for COVID-19 for the plan to work.
One outstanding question is how widespread COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, is at the time players and other personnel would be expected to arrive. A study by the University of Washington predicts the state’s cases would peak on April 26. By then, they expect around 5,000 residents to be hospitalized.
The influx of hundreds of players and other personnel into the valley could prove a boon for the local economy that's largely ground to a halt since the state undertook shutdowns of non-essential businesses last month. That executive order is set to last through April, unless extended.
Sources told ESPN that one option is to begin a truncated Spring Training in May with the expectation to bring all teams together for a June Opening Day. The average high temperature in Phoenix on June 1, according to Accuweather, is 100 degrees.