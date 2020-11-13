(The Center Square) – Republican Martha McSally announced she’d called Democrat Mark Kelly Friday and congratulated him on winning the special election to fill the final two years of John McCain’s term.
The concession from the former congresswoman and first American woman to ever fly in a combat situation came 10 days after most news outlets had said Kelly’s lead was too insurmountable for the incumbent to make up, though McSally had insisted the race wasn’t over.
“With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race,” she said Friday. “I also offered support in his transition to ensure Arizonans are best-served during this time. I wish him all the best.”
Due to the nature of the special election, Kelly had already left for Washington and began orientating himself to the job. He would be able to take office as soon as votes are finalized in Arizona, which by law must happen by Nov. 30.
McSally thanked Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for appointing her to the position that she held since McCain’s death in 2018, shortly after losing Arizona’s other U.S. Sentate seat to Kyrsten Sinema.
“While falling short, I am deeply humbled to have received the second-most votes ever cast by Arizonans for a statewide race,” McSally said in her statement.
Absent a concession from McSally, Kelly had declared victory on Election Day, saying he was thankful for the vote of confidence and that “there’s nothing that we cannot achieve if we set our minds to it and work together.”
McSally called Kelly “irresponsible” to declare victory when there were so many votes left to count.
She didn’t say what her plans were once she leaves office.
“After fighting for our country for more than three decades – the last nine [years] in the political arena – I trust God will lead me to my next mission to make a difference after I get a little rest.”