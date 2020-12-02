(The Center Square) – Senate Republicans now have the narrowest of majorities in Washington D.C. after Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly was sworn into office Wednesday.
Kelly handily beat Republican incumbent Martha McSally on Nov. 3 to complete John McCain’s term in office. Because it was a special election, Kelly replaced McSally shortly after the General Election’s vote tallies were certified on Monday. His seat will be up for reelection in 2022.
Along with Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona is represented by two Democrats for the first time since Carl Hayden and Ernest McFarland held the seats in the 1953 before Barry Goldwater took office.
Kelly, a former astronaut and husband to former U.S. Rep. Gabbie Giffords, represents the 48th Democrat to enter the U.S. Senate, leaving the GOP with a majority of one member and the vice president's tiebreaker vote. With presumptive Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris to take office in January, Republicans need to win at least one of the two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in Georgia’s special election in January to remain in control.
Kelly was joined on the Senate Floor by Giffords and Sinema, with Vice President Mike Pence officiating.
Sinema welcomed the chance to work with Kelly Wednesday afternoon.
“I look forward to partnering with [Kelly] to cut through Washington dysfunction and deliver results for everyday Arizonans – and I am confident Mark will uphold the Arizona values of seeking common ground and putting country above party,” she said on Twitter.
Kelly ran his campaign as a centrist Democrat, though McSally tried to paint him as an anti-2nd Amendment leftist whose ties to China couldn’t be trusted. He beat McSally by more than 78,000 votes.