(The Center Square) – Media outlets in Arizona used news of the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office moving nearly two dozen bodies to off-site refrigerated trailers earlier this month to punctuate the seriousness of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Missing from news about the transfer of bodies was context about the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s morgue capacity relative to other counties.
According to a county spokesman, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office has capacity for 150 decedents but can add capacity, something it often needs to do in the summer months when heat-related deaths increase. According to their annual report, the office admitted 5,034 bodies for examination in 2019, more than 1,000 more than admitted in 2010.
“That facility has not grown in proportion to their needs and demands,” said Ethan Bueler, vice president of the Arizona Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Association and a former employee of the Medical Examiner’s Office. “They’ve been in that office for 18 years and have seen annual increases but have not done anything to accommodate the increase in space. They’ve had record numbers almost every year for the last ten years.”
An analysis of the morgue space in the country’s ten most populous counties shows Maricopa with less capacity than all others, save Dallas County with little more than half of Maricopa’s population. The three more-populous counties than Maricopa, Los Angeles, Cook, and Harris counties, have a standard capacity of 500, 285, and 203 bodies.
According to U.S. Census data, Maricopa County has remained the fastest-growing county in the nation for four consecutive years.
Bueler called the capacity issues in the county due to COVID-19 a mischaracterization by news outlets covering the topic.
“That office is notoriously busy in the months of July and August every year. They see an increase because of heat-related deaths. It’s not an office that’s investigating [COVID-19 related deaths] by any means.”
A spokesman for Maricopa County said they had 103 bodies as of mid-July of 2019.
On July 16th, the Arizona Republic reported the office had handled less than 100 deaths related to COVID-19. The majority of deaths that occur due to COVID-19 never see the county’s facility. Instead, they typically go from the hospital to the funeral home designated by family members, Bueler said.
The Medical Examiner’s Office acts as a safeguard for when funeral homes cannot hold more decedents.