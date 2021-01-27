(The Center Square) – Arizona’s largest county has approved of a deep dive into its 2020 General Election results.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a forensic audit of election equipment they had used last November.
In a statement, County Chairman Jack Sellers said the vote is a “culmination of a year-long effort” by Maricopa County to ensure the election’s accuracy.
“Maricopa County elections were administered with integrity throughout 2020. That’s a fact. Multiple audits to date have proved as much, and multiple court rulings have concurred,” he said. “It’s also true that a significant number of voters want the additional assurance that a full forensic audit of tabulation equipment might bring, especially given all the misinformation that spread following the November 3 election. This audit shows our commitment to providing that assurance.”
The first audit is set to start on Feb. 2, with the second to begin on Feb. 8. They will be run by Pro V&V and SLI Compliance, two firms certified by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission.
“We’re doing the right thing, at the right time, in the right way,” said Vice Chairman Bill Gates, District 3. “The audit will be conducted in a way that safeguards private voter information and protects the investment made by county taxpayers in the tabulation equipment. My hope is that the audit results will ensure the residents of Maricopa County have the same confidence in our elections system that we have.”
The Arizona State Senate issued a subpoena for the election equipment.
The audit represents a culmination of multiple legal challenges to the county’s election integrity, all of which were either defeated or withdrawn in court.
Arizona state and congressional Republicans have been among the nation’s most vocal saying President Joe Biden stole the election by rigging voting machines in several swing states by manipulating Dominion-brand voting machines. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward received a letter threatening a lawsuit from Dominion over her comments insinuating their machines were manipulated to favor Biden.
“It’s normal for people to complain about elections when they don’t like the results, but people took it a step further this year. They spread lies and conspiracies about how our elections were conducted in an effort to overturn the will of the people,” said Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5, the board’s only Democrat. “I know for a fact we ran three great, safe, and secure elections in 2020. I expect this audit to be the final word.”
The results of the forensic audit will be shared publicly.