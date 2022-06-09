(The Center Square) – Maricopa County has launched a campaign to mitigate the impact of mosquito bites.
The county wants to help people reduce the number of mosquito bites they face and combat the effects of being bitten. The county plans to do so with a campaign called Fight the Bite.
“Mosquito bites are more than an irritation – they can cause serious illnesses that sometimes turn fatal,” the county said in a release. “West Nile virus is a disease caused by a virus that is spread through mosquito bites. While many people may not have symptoms, others can become very ill and even die from the virus. In 2021, a new Maricopa County record was set for cases in a single year with nearly 1,500 cases identified. That’s more than four times as many as the previous record, which was just over 350 cases in 2004.”
The campaign has four Rs that it recommends people do to combat this issue.
The first R is “repel.” It recommends that people use insect repellent that has one of the following ingredients:
- DEET
- Picaridin
- Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) (age 3+ only)
- IR3535
- Para-menthane-diol (PMD) (age 3+ only)
- 2-undecanone
The second R is “remove.” It tells people to remove standing water from their homes and yards.
“Mosquitoes require water to breed so be sure to tip and toss even small amounts of water from places such as flower pots, bird baths, leaky hoses, or pipes,” Maricopa County says.
After that, comes “repair.” The county recommends that people repair damaged window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.
And the final R is “remind.” The county wants people to remind their “family, friends, and neighbors about mosquito safety, especially when mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn.”
The Maricopa County Environmental Services Department conducts year-round surveillance and abatement of mosquitoes. The county says that it sets more than 800 routine mosquito traps each week and tests mosquitos for diseases.
It notes that the Fight the Bite website includes links to a map detailing trap locations and dates of treatment.
Additionally, the site provides info from Maricopa County Public Health about health risks posed by mosquitos, including West Nile virus and other diseases.
The Centers for Disease Control notes that West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the country. Peak mosquito season starts in the summer and goes through the fall. There is no vaccine or medication to treat West Nile Virus. The CDC recommends that people wear insect repellent and long-sleeved clothing to prevent mosquito bites.
Arizona is the state with by far the worst West Nile Virus problem in the country. The virus killed 191 people in the United States last year, including 112 in Arizona, according to the CDC.
More information on Maricopa County’s campaign is available at FightTheBiteMaricopa.org.