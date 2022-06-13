(The Center Square) – Maricopa County residents now have a new way to keep roads clean and safe.
The Maricopa Department of Transportation recently released Notify MCDOT, an app created to report road hazards in an efficient manner. It is important to note that the roadway must be owned by Maricopa County for the issue to be fixed.
The Department of Transportation believes that added eyes will boost the frequency of reports, thus improving the quality of county-maintained roads at an expedited rate.
“Notify MCDOT is a great new resource for Maricopa County residents,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates. “We’re able to give residents an easy-to-use, convenient way to report Maricopa County roadway issues. This new application supports the vision of smart government the Board of Supervisors has embraced.”
Notify MCDOT is funded by taxes through the Maricopa County Department of Transportation, so there is no added cost to use the app.
Hazards that can be reported include potholes, shoulder erosion, graffiti, ADA requests and vegetation overgrowth. Missing signage, flooded roadways and broken traffic signals are considered emergencies, so the app redirects users to the dispatch number 602-506-6063.
In order to report the hazard, constituents take a photo and send it to the Department of Transportation though the MCDOT app. GPS technology then determines the location for future assistance. As always, residents are advised to not use their phones while driving, and to instead pull over to a safe location to report the issue.
Notify MCDOT also allows Maricopa County residents to track progress on any reported issues, as well as to remain anonymous.
Similar apps have been created across the country, both by local jurisdictions and private companies. As counties continue to address aging roads and wildfires from sparked vegetation, the MCDOT app is a step forward in keeping our streets safe.
“At MCDOT, we are committed to providing connections which improve people’s lives,” said Jennifer Toth, Maricopa County Department of Transportation Director. “Notify MCDOT helps connect residents directly to us and helps us efficiently address roadway issues. Residents are able to get connected, stay informed and see results directly on their mobile device.”
The service is available on both iPhone and Android devices, as well as English and Spanish.