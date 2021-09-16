(The Center Square) – Days after Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel revealed she is seeking treatment for an eating disorder and addiction, Democrats in the county said she should resign.
Adel released a statement Sept. 10, saying she is seeking treatment for anxiety, which led to an eating disorder and alcohol use.
“This is a very difficult announcement because I, like many others, have tried to address these issues on my own,” Adel said. “However, I know that if I am to be successful in my recovery, I must be honest and hold myself accountable. I have a challenging journey ahead to do better and be better for my friends, family, staff, this community and ultimately myself. I hope that you will find it in your hearts to give me the opportunity.”
Adel had been in a local treatment center since late August, according to a statement she sent the Arizona Republic. She later transferred to a facility in California, where she said she currently is residing.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone urged Adel to make her situation known to county board members after learning about her condition Sept. 9.
“My first thought was of empathy and concern regarding this personal challenge she is facing," Penzone said in a statement. "I feel we should all support the needs of anyone facing addiction. It was my responsibility to confirm the information and determine if or how it would affect the role and responsibilities our offices share.”
Penzone questioned whether Adel should take a leave of absence while in recovery.
“It was my recommendation that she consider a leave of absence and a limited public statement regarding her leave,” he said. “I was advised she felt confident in her ability to manage the office remotely. I again expressed concern and my opinion that a leave should be considered to fully focus on her recovery.”
Adel said in her statement that she was in “daily contact” with her office while seeking treatment.
Others, while empathetic, said Adel could not possibly run the nation’s third-largest prosecutorial body from a rehabilitation facility.
“[Maricopa County Democratic Party] urges County Attorney Allister Adel to resign immediately,” Maricopa County Democratic Party Chair Nancy Schriber said. “Recovery is a full-time job that requires complete dedication and commitment. She cannot focus on her recovery while simultaneously head an agency of over 1,000 employees.”
Schriber said the county Democratic Party is glad Adel is seeking treatment and wish her a speedy recovery.
Adel’s health has been in the news before. After suffering a fall Oct. 25, the Republican was rushed to the hospital Nov. 3 with a brain hemorrhage, shortly after winning the general election. She spent two months hospitalized.
She later faced scrutiny for choosing to prosecute protesters participating in 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests as gang members.