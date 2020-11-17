Marcy Flanagan, executive director of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, talks about the ordering of storage containers with refrigeration units to handle the possible future surge in coronavirus cases, during a news conference Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Phoenix. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, which has already gotten four large portable storage coolers to handle future surges of coronavirus cases, has ordered another 10 coolers, which are expected to arrive by the end of next week.