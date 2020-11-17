(The Center Square) – A collection of hundreds of antibody tests in Maricopa County, Arizona, found a striking number of those tested had already contracted COVID-19.
The county released its findings Monday, showing an estimated 10.7 percent of the 260 participants in 169 households randomly selected across the county tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. A positive antibody test indicates the person had been infected with the virus and their body had developed an immune response.
Extrapolating that out to the total population means an estimated 470,000 Maricopa County residents had likely already been infected. As of Monday, the county had documented only 179,970 cases of COVID-19.
"We know that sustained close contact drives the majority of infections,” Marcy Flanagan, executive director of MCDPH, said. “The serosurvey findings emphasize the importance of separating household members once someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 and in isolation at home."
The testing was taken over 11 days in September. They found it common for an entire household to be infected, albeit possibly unaware.
While that figure is far higher than the number of documented cases, Flanagan stressed that is nowhere near the level of “herd immunity,” which is typically described as 80% of a population or more having been either vaccinated or exposed to a virus, thus able to mitigate any isolated spread.
“We estimate that somewhere between 40% and 80% of the population would need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to reach herd immunity,” Flanagan said. “It’s critical that we all wear face masks correctly and consistently, physically distance from others, wash our hands and avoid large groups of people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”