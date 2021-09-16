(The Center Square) – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has chosen the chief steward of the state’s Democratic Party to replace a former state lawmaker accused of child molestation.
The board announced state Rep. Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix, would move to the opposite chamber and complete former Sen. Tony Navarrete’s term, which ends in 2022.
The board chose Terán, 43, on Wednesday from three recommendations by local party members. She also serves as executive director for the Arizona Democratic Party.
“It was my pleasure to nominate Raquel Terán," Supervisor Steve Gallardo said. "I know Raquel will do a tremendous job in her continued public service for the constituents of LD-30."
Though the board is predominantly Republican, state law dictates the seat must be filled by a member of the former lawmaker’s political party. Terán lives in her new district, which covers much of west central Phoenix.
“I am honored to continue serving the residents of LD30,” Terán said in a statement. “I take this responsibility of elected and appointed duty to heart, not only by showing up every day to legislative session but by also raising my voice for the needs of my constituents.”
Navarrete, 35, is facing more than a dozen felony charges of child molestation during his term as a state senator. He was arrested Aug. 5 in his home after police collected statements from at least one of the accusers and recorded a phone call between the child and the former Phoenix lawmaker where he allegedly admitted to molesting the boy.
In the list of charges, Navarrete allegedly molested one of the victims, a boy under 15, between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2020. He’s also charged with attempting to do the same with another young victim in 2019.