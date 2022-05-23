(The Center Square) – Maricopa County and the City of Phoenix are partnering to open a facility in central Phoenix that will provide relief from the summer heat for up to 200 homeless people.
The County and city provided more than $2 million from their federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. It will allow their heat relief location to operate through Oct. 31. Owned by the City of Phoenix, the facility is located near 28th and Washington Streets.
“With homelessness increasing across the region, we need to address both the immediate and long-term needs of individuals and communities. This partnership achieves that,” Chairman Bill Gates, supervisor for District 3, said in a press release. “First, it provides shelter that will literally save lives during the intense summer heat. Second, it connects people experiencing homelessness to resources that can help them find jobs and permanent housing.”
The cooling facility will allow people to escape the summer heat during the day and night hours. People who stay at the facility will be fed three meals each day and be given a place to store their belongings. They can also bring their pets.
“Arizona’s summer heat can be deadly. We need to ensure that everyone, especially our most vulnerable residents, has a safe place to stay cool during our hottest months,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in the release. “This shelter is just one part of the City of Phoenix’s strong commitment to leading with services and connecting those who are unsheltered with the appropriate resources.”
St. Vincent de Paul will operate the cooling center and provide access to comprehensive case management services.
The first people served by the new cooling facility will be homeless people from the neighborhood surrounding the facility. This policy will comply with the city’s Good Neighbor Agreement.
There will be staff on hand to help people find permanent housing and address barriers they face to accessing permanent housing. This includes helping people get identification, access medical and financial benefits, connect people to employment opportunities, and access bridge housing.
Maricopa County and Phoenix residents who want to learn more about how they can beat the summer heat can visit HeatAZ.org and Phoenix.gov/HeatSite.