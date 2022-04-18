(The Center Square) – A regional approach has been used to figure out how to best issue $200 million in emergency rental and utility assistance to more than 28,000 households in Maricopa County since the beginning of 2021.
Maricopa County has been meeting with the town of Gilbert, the cities of Phoenix, Glendale, and Chandler, as well as the Mesa Collaborate Jurisdictions weekly to find ways to work together on this issue.
"The rising cost of housing is the #1 issue for many individuals and families in our region," Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said in a press release from the Maricopa County government. "The fact is, rents are rising faster than wages for many folks, and coupled with other cost-of-living increases, people are finding that jobs that used to pay all the bills are coming up short.
"The long-term solution is more affordable housing, and Maricopa County has invested millions of dollars as part of that effort," he added. "But many people can't wait, and that's why this $200 million in rent and utility assistance is so significant. I am grateful to cities and towns for partnering with us to make sure help is available regardless of where in the county a person lives."
This collaborative effort started when the federal government announced its Emergency Rental Assistance programs in January 2021. The communities involved have been sharing best practices and their approaches to "standing up procedures, information technology infrastructure, and a workforce to effectively manage, vet, and process a large volume of requests," according to the press release.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said that the program is important for people who are struggling financially, and all of these communities have a shared goal: keep people from getting evicted.
"Families and individuals are facing financial hardships they never expected, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Too many people are facing a situation in which just one unexpected bill could make it impossible to pay their rent," Gallego said in the announcement. "The Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been, and will continue to be, an important lifeline for thousands of people who might otherwise face eviction. I'm proud of what we've accomplished - in the City of Phoenix and as a region - to keep people in their homes."
The county also provides free legal services to Maricopa County renters facing eviction. Since 2021, renters have been able to receive free legal assistance to understand their rights and get representation in landlord negotiations at any of the County justice Courts as well as the Superior Court to try to prevent eviction.