(The Center Square) – Within minutes before polls were to close, Maricopa County Circuit Judge Timothy Ryan denied a request by the Republican Party that voting hours be extended.
The request came after multiple reports of voting center malfunctions that included tabulation failures and printing inconsistencies.
GOP attorney Kory Langhofer said there had been widespread issues with printers and tabulators that they estimate have affected a third of polling places in the county.
“People followed the instructions, and as a result, their votes won’t be counted,” Langhoffer said.
The party asked for provisional ballots for those who show up after the traditional 7 p.m. time to 10 p.m. and that the additional ballots be counted only if necessary. He also asked for results to be held until polls closed.
Tom Liddy, attorney for the county, said not a single polling center had been closed, thus no relief was warranted. They added that extending polling hours in Maricopa County while other counties closed at 7 would unduly harm voters.
The county had seen unsuccessful challenges to extend voting hours in 2016 and 2018.
County officials said earlier in the day that they were seeing an issue with tabulators but stressed that no ballots would be discounted.
“We’ve got about 20% of the locations out there where there’s an issue with the tabulator where some of the people who have voted with them, they try and run them through the tabulator and they’re not going through,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates. “We’re trying to fix this problem as quickly as possible and we also have a redundancy in place. If you can’t put the ballot in the tabulator, then you can simply place it here where you see the number three.”