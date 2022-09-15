(The Center Square) – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill the rest of the term for a vacant seat in the Arizona House of Representatives.
The Board of Supervisors appointed a citizen panel to start the process of filling the House seat in Legislative District 19. It was vacated by former state Rep. Diego Espinoza, who resigned from the House on Sept. 5.
The panel will include: Francisca Montoya, Adan Morado, Gonzalo R. Ortiz, Belinda Quezada, and Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez
The panel will review applicants and within three weeks, it will submit three names of qualified electors to the board. The electors must live in the district and be in the same party as the person who vacated the office. The Board of Supervisors will consider the list of electors and vote to choose who fills the vacancy.
Those who are interested in serving out the remainder of the term can send their cover letters and resumes to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by email at clerkboard@maricopa.gov or by direct mail to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 301 W. Jefferson, Phoenix, AZ 85003 (floor 10). Applications will be accepted until Friday (Sept. 16). All documents filed will become public records and all applicants are subject to a background check.
Espinoza won a Democratic state senate primary in District 22 last month. With no other candidates on the ballot, potential challengers would have to run write-in campaigns for the seat.