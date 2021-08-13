(The Center Square) – The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) released the results of an independent review by Judge Roland Steinle of the office’s conduct in a case where 15 protesters were charged as gang members.
The office said in a news release on Feb. 22 that they asked retired Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Roland Steinle to review the office’s procedures “when making charging decisions in cases of community interest or those that have possible impacts to policy.” Steinle was also asked to recommend improvements of the office’s processes and review whether the prosecution of the case contained ethical violations.
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel and the MCAO were criticized for the Oct. 17 arrest and subsequent indictment of Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Phoenix on charges of rioting, obstructing a public thoroughfare, unlawful assembly, aggravated assault and street gang activity.
Phoenix City Councilman Carlos Garcia wrote a statement calling for charges to be dropped.
“It is unacceptable for governments to use the criminal legal system illegitimately to silence, intimidate, and jail First-Amendment demonstrates [sic] whose message they may disagree with,” Garcia wrote. “It’s an abuse of power. It is political persecution. It is undemocratic.”
The MCAO provided Steinle with full access to the information surrounding the case, including thousands of emails, case information, policies and procedures, correspondence, and the ability to interview all office employees. MCAO staff were instructed to refrain from directing any aspect of the review, according to Adel. Steinle interviewed three employees, the office said, but primarily focused on documents in his review.
On Thursday, Adel announced the recommendations for the improvement of MCAO in Steinle’s report.
According to both Adel and Steinle many of the report’s recommendations have already been implemented, including the dismissal of charges from summer protest cases where a reasonable likelihood of conviction was not present or “where dismissal was otherwise in the interest of justice,” removing the First Responder Bureau from protest matters, and working with the State Bar of Arizona to address attorney ethics issues. They additionally placed the prosecutor involved in the case on administrative leave and placed a Phoenix Police Officer on the MCAO Rule 15, “Brady List.”
The list is a compilation of law enforcement officers who have a track record of dishonesty in their positions. It’s been criticized in the past for not being comprehensive enough.
“As County Attorney, I expect everyone in my office to reassess cases whenever information is received from law enforcement, the defense, or any other source,” Adel stated. “We must ensure the integrity of cases. We must always look critically at evidence and make sure that prosecutors do not seek simply to confirm what they think they know, but rather focus on what the evidence actually supports.”
Additionally, she said the office would:
Develop improved guidance on the management of body-worn camera footage.
Create First Amendment Rights training curriculum for MCAO staff.
Replace First Responder Bureau leadership.
Create a policy ensuring the MCAO executive team is briefed on any case where "unprecedented approaches to the law are being considered" and formal case reviews are held prior to filing charges.
Continue reviewing honesty and integrity in these matters.
“In these cases, we made mistakes,” Adel wrote. “As an agency charged with doing justice, we must be willing to admit this. And, moreover, we must be willing to correct them. Much of our work in this office is holding people accountable for their actions when they do not meet society’s expectations. We must be willing to hold ourselves accountable as well.”
Steinle applauded Adel’s response to the report.
“MCAO Allister Adel took remarkably, timely and decisive action to remedy the circumstances,” he said in the release.