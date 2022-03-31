(The Center Square) – The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is launching a new pre-trial diversion program for military veterans.
The Veterans’ Diversion Program, which begins on April 4, 2022, aims to provide evidence-based services and treatment to some veterans before a conviction.
The County Attorney’s Office notes that some veterans have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and cannot access treatment. The office notes that this can result in domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health disorders, and suicide.
The Veterans’ Diversion Program will try to identify and treat those issues, according to a press release issued on Wednesday this week. A veteran who completes the program can have their charges dismissed.
“The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office operates one of the most comprehensive pre-trial diversion programs in the country, empowering eligible offenders to become productive citizens with community-based education and treatment programs as an alternative to prosecution,” Maricopa County Chief Deputy Ken Vick said in the press release. “With the launch of the Veterans’ Diversion Program, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office continues its efforts to address underlying substance abuse or mental health issues, reduce recidivism, and preserve limited prosecutorial resources.”
Retired U.S. Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey, former director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy and Averhealth Board Member, offered praise for the program.
He said that it will give more veterans a chance to succeed in life after their military career ends.
“I salute the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Veterans’ Diversion Program for implementing a pre-trial diversion program providing Veterans with the treatment and services needed as they work through the unique challenges they often face with criminal conduct, substance use disorder, mental health issues as well as unemployment and housing,” said Ret. U.S. Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey, former director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy and Averhealth Board Member. “The fact that their criminal charges are suspended during the program, and, if they are successful, their felony charge is dismissed, is a much-needed solution for our Veterans as one door closes and a new door opens for them. I am pleased that Averhealth is in partnership with MCAO for this worthwhile opportunity so Veterans can lead a successful life beyond the issues they face when they return home.”
More information on the program is available on the County Office’s Diversion page.