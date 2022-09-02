(The Center Square) – Violent crime is on the rise in Maricopa County.
The County Attorney’s office received submittals for 16 homicides between August 19 and August 29. In all, 15 of those cases involved a gun, and five had a domestic violence component.
County Attorney Rachel Mitchell plans to make some changes to office policies to address rising gun crime. The county's newest policy will require a prison sentence in any plea offer if a firearm is used in “the commission of” that crime.
“Violent crime affects the quality of life of every person living and working in our community,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in the release. “Keeping families and businesses safe is a priority for my office and this begins by holding dangerous offenders accountable.”
Mitchell said she does not want to see her community plagued with crime like San Francisco or Chicago.
“The revision to our plea policies recognizes that these crimes will not be tolerated in Maricopa County. Those who choose to put the residents of this county at risk by using a firearm in the commission of felony will be held accountable,” Mitchell added. “I will not let the Valley of the Sun and surrounding communities become another San Francisco or Chicago where law and order has been overlooked by prosecutors, which has caused unnecessary chaos.”
Prosecution Policy 7.3 was also altered in one other way. Now, plea offers in misconduct cases involving weapons must include a stipulation to prison in cases where the defendant has a “historical prior felony conviction and is a prohibited possessor based upon the historical prior felony conviction,” according to the County Attorney’s office.
However, there is some discretion with this policy. A bureau chief can approve a deviation from it.
These changes go into effect Friday.
This crackdown on gun violence comes at a time when Phoenix police are trying to remove guns from the hands of criminals. Phoenix police seized 711 illegally-owned guns from July 5 to August 15 in “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown.”
“Guns are getting into the wrong hands leaving children without parents, families devastated and communities living in fear. We must do something to protect our children, our community’s officers, from gun violence,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams at a news conference announcing the operation.