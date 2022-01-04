(The Center Square) – Marcelino Quiñonez will represent District 27 in the Arizona Legislature in the 2022 session following his appointment by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. His Dec. 15 appointment filled one of the last open seats in the state Legislature.
“My commitment is to continue to serve within this new leadership role, represent the district with integrity and give a voice to the constituents of LD-27,” the Phoenix Democrat tweeted. “I’m looking forward to learning from other legislative leaders and the people of LD-27.”
Quiñonez replaced Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Phoenix, who resigned from office in November to focus on his campaign for state attorney general.
According to state law, the board selected Quiñonez from a list of three candidates submitted by the district’s precinct committee members. Each candidate had to live in the district and be a member of the same party as Rodriguez.
District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo nominated Quiñonez in a short, special meeting of the supervisors. The board approved his appointment with a 4-0 vote. Supervisor Clint Hickman was not present.
“I would like to thank the PC’s from District 27 for their diligent work in selecting three highly qualified candidates for our consideration,” Gallardo said. “This wasn’t an easy decision, but I am confident that Marcelino will work hard to serve his district and will be a great voice for his constituents.”
Quiñonez, 38, is an activist and playwright. Born to Mexican immigrants, he graduated from South Mountain High School and received St. Vincent de Paul’s "One at a Time" college aid program. He graduated with his bachelor's degree before getting his master's degree from Arizona State University.
“I'm an advocate – an activist for education, for equality, for opportunity, and for respect," Quiñonez said. "I think I bring a particular skillset, that is, bringing out the best in everybody and working collaboratively.”
He has taught high school drama and served on the Roosevelt Elementary School District governing board. Quiñonez is currently the director of educational outreach and partnerships at ASU, as well as a member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul board. Quiñonez has also written and performed in a series of politics-themed plays.
Quiñonez ran unsuccessfully for the same position in 2014. He said he was “humbled and honored” to be selected by the board. He will serve through 2022.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors appointed Morgan Abraham, D-Tucson, to represent Legislative District 10, and Christopher Mathis, D-Tucson, to represent Legislative District 9 on Dec. 7.