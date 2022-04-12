(The Center Square) – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $17 million in spending to create more affordable housing units.
The money–given to the state by the federal government through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)--will go toward two separate projects. Of it, $8 million will create 50 new housing units by converting a hotel in central Phoenix. Meanwhile, the other $9 million will support the construction of affordable rental units.
Arizona Housing, Inc. will use the $8 million to convert an existing hotel on Van Buren Street in Phoenix into permanent, supportive housing. It will undergo improvements to ensure it can be used for longer-term housing. It will offer 50 units for both individuals and couples. Additionally, it will include on-site case management services to help residents overcome barriers to employment and existing programs and services to help them.
Construction on this project will start in late 2022 and be completed in summer 2023.
“I appreciate the innovative thinking and partnerships involved in turning an old hotel into a place where people at risk of homelessness can live long-term,” Chairman Bill Gates, District 3, said in a press release on Monday. “With creative approaches like this and the continued commitment and investment of our Board, we can make a significant impact on the affordable housing challenges our community faces.”
The other $9 million will go to two specific projects.
The Gorman Group was given $6 million to build 368 new affordable rental units at the southeast corner of 67th and Glendale Avenues. And Ulysses Development was given $3 million to construct 192 new affordable rental units. The project will be named Salt River Flats, and it will be built near Broadway and 14th Street in Phoenix.
“We are so appreciative of the support that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has provided for solutions to address affordable housing along a continuum of options for County residents,” Director of Maricopa County Human Services Jacqueline Edwards said in the press release. “From preventing evictions through rental assistance to funding landlord engagement programs that support the transition to housing from homelessness to these construction projects that add more than 600 new affordable units to the housing stock in the Valley – the County is committed to finding innovative housing solutions.”