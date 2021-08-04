(The Center Square) – Many who have entered the U.S. illegally have already been convicted of killing Americans, a report by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona says.
After entering the U.S. illegally, they committed a crime, were arrested, tried, found guilty, and incarcerated. They were later released from prison and deported, only to return to the U.S. illegally, the report notes.
Since January 2020, the U.S. attorney for Arizona has been publishing a monthly Immigration and Border Crime report. For June 2021, which was published in late July, it states that 241 individuals were charged with illegal reentry. Among them, 178 had previously been convicted of non-immigration criminal offenses in the U.S.
Of those with non-immigration criminal records, 40 had violent crime convictions, including six individuals with homicide convictions, eight with sex offense convictions, and six with domestic violence convictions. Ten had property crime convictions, 36 had DUI convictions, and 90 had drug crime convictions.
Of the 241 individuals charged with illegal reentry, 108 had already been deported three or more times, according to the report.
In June, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged 74 individuals with “alien smuggling.”
From January 2020 through June 2021, the U.S. attorney has charged 28 people who had previously been convicted of homicide in the U.S. with illegal reentry. The number has increased under the Biden administration, the report notes.
From January to December 2020, 12 people who had previously been convicted of homicide in the U.S. were charged by the U.S. Attorney for Arizona with illegal reentry, an average of one per month.
From February through June 2021, 16 people who had previously been convicted of homicide in the U.S. were charged with illegal reentry, an average of more than three a month in Arizona.
In June, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged six people previously convicted of homicide with illegal reentry.
Criminal conviction information is based on preliminary criminal history reports provided by the arresting agency, the report states.
The numbers represent prosecutions only and exclude individuals apprehended by immigration enforcement officials who only go through an administrative process.
“We cannot have legal immigration when we are experiencing an invasion of rampant illegal immigration at our southern border," Republican Arizona Congresman Paul Gosar said. "It’s a threat to our national security and economy. We must wrap our arms around this and press pause until we do.”
Gosar sponsored a 10-year moratorium on immigration until the U.S. “can figure out how to put Americans first.”
The Houston-based Remembrance Project, founded to educate the public “about the loss of American lives and legal residents at the hands of illegal aliens,” and act as “a voice for those killed by illegal aliens,” estimates that there are between 17 million and 35 million people living in the U.S. illegally. Among them, more than 110,000 were arrested by ICE in 2017 who were convicted criminals. It also reports that there are 79,859 inmates in state and federal prisons who are not U.S. citizens.
The group has been calling on Texas Gov. Abbott to close the ports of entry in Texas, and to shut down state roads and bridges to stop trucks from importing people illegally into the state, a move Abbott has yet to implement.
According to recent Border Patrol preliminary estimates, encounters with people entering the U.S. illegally for the month of July are expected to be over 210,000, another 20-year record. In February, the number was 101,095; in March, 173,265; in April, 178,850; in May, 180,641; in June, 188,829; in July, 210,000.
By the end of July, more than 1,032,680 people will have entered the U.S. illegally to date this year.