(The Center Square) – A man was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office announced on Thursday this week.
Camilo Urquiza Sanchez received the five-year sentence to prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections on Oct. 27, 2022, according to the release.
Law enforcement served a search warrant at Sanchez’s home on March 10, 2022, and found 317.5 pounds of methamphetamine. The drugs are worth an estimated $317,000.
Sanchez pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine) for sale. The crime is a Class 2 Felony in Arizona.
Initially, Sanchez was indicted on three charges, according to the United States Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration. Those charges included: one count of conspiracy, one count of illegally conducting an enterprise, and one count of possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine) for sale.
The United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Peoria Police Department, and Mesa Police Department investigated the case.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Desiree Kerfoot.