(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona in Tucson is considering rescinding its mask mandate if COVID-19 transmission on campus remains at or below medium level, which it is now in Pima County.
Last week, the university had its spring break, which meant many students were traveling. Therefore, it will closely monitor coronavirus this week before making a final decision on the matter.
If viral transmission rates on campus remain in line with the rest of the county, then masks will become optional indoors on the Tucson campus beginning March 21.
"With the return from spring break, and many students, faculty and staff traveling over the past week, I believe that its prudent to see what level of infection is present among our university community before changing our protocol for the Tucson campus," University of Arizona president Robert Robbins said in a press release. "Following a week where the members of the campus community all have an opportunity to test, if we see new case counts aligned with the rest of Arizona and Pima County, we will be well-positioned to relax our mask protocols as suggested in the CDC guidance."
On Feb. 25, CDC guidance said that the need for face coverings is reduced in areas with low or medium levels of community transmission.
"We will continue to monitor public health conditions for locations throughout Arizona and elsewhere, and we will adjust protocols if we see an increase in testing positivity rates or if community levels return to high levels," Robbins said.
If a change is made, it will not impact mask mandates on the university's public transportation, including Cat Tran shuttles.
The university will continue to offer students free surgical masks, even if the mandate ends.
The university is encouraging returning students to take coronavirus tests to have a better idea of how many people on campus have the virus.