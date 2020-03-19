Local governments across Arizona have declared a state of emergency in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona's two largest cities, both declared a state of emergency this week. Arizona has 44 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday.
Here are the latest cities and counties to declare a state of emergency:
- Buckeye, Arizona - The mayor declared a state of emergency via a declaration on Wednesday.
- Cave Creek, Arizona - The mayor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. The order limits restaurants to offering only delivery or takeout business operations while shutting down libraries, museums, and other nonessential businesses or public centers.
- Coconino County - The Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency countywide, in a special session held Wednesday. Restaurants and bars are encouraged to shift to dining-out operations, while businesses like food markets, gas refilling stations, and pharmacies are to stay open.
- El Mirage - The mayor declared a state of emergency and closed all public-facing government services.
- Flagstaff - Being one of the first cities in the state to order a state of emergency, Flagstaff is restricting dining-in operations while encouraging businesses to switch to takeout.
- Gilbert - The mayor signed a declaration ordering a state of emergency on Monday, Mar. 16.
- Litchfield Park - The mayor issued a proclamation of local emergency on Wednesday.
- Maricopa County - The Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation of local emergency countywide.
- Mesa - The mayor ordered a state of emergency, temporarily closing all public facilities like recreation centers or libraries.
- Phoenix - State of emergency declared on Mar. 17.
- Pinetop-Lakeside - The mayor declared a state of emergency, temporarily closing visitor centers and restaurants and bars.
- Scottsdale - The mayor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.
- Show Low - The major declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, Mar. 17.
- Tempe - The City of Tempe declared an "extraordinary local emergency citywide" on Wednesday.
- Tolleson - The mayor declared a state of emergency prohibiting dining.
- Tucson - State of emergency declared on Mar. 16.
- Surprise - The mayor announced a state of emergency.