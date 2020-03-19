Virus Outbreak Arizona

A movie theatre is closed Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Phoenix. The city of Phoenix issued a state of emergency on Tuesday ordering all bars, gyms and other indoor facilities to close immediately and restaurants to offer to-go service only in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

 AP Photo/Matt York

Local governments across Arizona have declared a state of emergency in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona's two largest cities, both declared a state of emergency this week. Arizona has 44 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday.

Here are the latest cities and counties to declare a state of emergency: 

  • Buckeye, Arizona - The mayor declared a state of emergency via a declaration on Wednesday.
  • Cave Creek, Arizona - The mayor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. The order limits restaurants to offering only delivery or takeout business operations while shutting down libraries, museums, and other nonessential businesses or public centers.
  • Coconino County - The Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency countywide, in a special session held Wednesday. Restaurants and bars are encouraged to shift to dining-out operations, while businesses like food markets, gas refilling stations, and pharmacies are to stay open.
  • El Mirage - The mayor declared a state of emergency and closed all public-facing government services.
  • Flagstaff - Being one of the first cities in the state to order a state of emergency, Flagstaff is restricting dining-in operations while encouraging businesses to switch to takeout.
  • Gilbert - The mayor signed a declaration ordering a state of emergency on Monday, Mar. 16.
  • Litchfield Park - The mayor issued a proclamation of local emergency on Wednesday.
  • Maricopa County - The Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation of local emergency countywide.
  • Mesa - The mayor ordered a state of emergency, temporarily closing all public facilities like recreation centers or libraries.
  • Phoenix - State of emergency declared on Mar. 17.
  • Pinetop-Lakeside - The mayor declared a state of emergency, temporarily closing visitor centers and restaurants and bars.
  • Scottsdale - The mayor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.
  • Show Low - The major declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, Mar. 17.
  • Tempe - The City of Tempe declared an "extraordinary local emergency citywide" on Wednesday.
  • Tolleson - The mayor declared a state of emergency prohibiting dining.
  • Tucson - State of emergency declared on Mar. 16.
  • Surprise - The mayor announced a state of emergency.

