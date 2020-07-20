(The Center Square) – More than a dozen states are now requiring traveling Arizonans to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
While the state’s daily increase in COVID-19 cases has begun to plateau and hospitalization rates fall, other states are still wary of Arizona residents or those returning from Arizona to roam freely about their counties, potentially infecting residents.
Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont have a local rule in place where Arizonans would need to stay in one place for 14 days.
Some states such as Kentucky, which implemented a quarantine requirement for eight states Monday, look at the percentage of positive COVID test results on a rolling basis. For instance, in other states, Vermont qualified arrivals for quarantine if their originating state or region currently has more than 400 active cases per one million residents.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has yet to require any travel restrictions, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot requires Arizonans quarantine for two weeks. That policy is scheduled for review Tuesday.
The Department of Health Services announced Monday an additional 1,559 cases of COVID-19 infections, attributing 23 new deaths to the virus. The state has seen 2,784 die from complications related to the virus, officials said. Those figures represent five consecutive days of falling COVID-19 cases. Hospital bed capacity is slowly improving as well.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order in April that required travelers from any area with substantial community spread to quarantine, including Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. That expired in May.