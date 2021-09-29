(The Center Square) – Illegal immigration at America’s southern border is a national emergency, according to a letter from Arizona legislators urging Gov. Doug Ducey to declare a national emergency and mobilize the National Guard.
Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, and 23 other legislators wrote to Ducey to condemn the border crisis.
“We are witnessing a surge like we have never experienced before,” the coalition wrote on Tuesday. “In April of this year, you took the lead and asked President Biden for resources to assist in the influx of illegal immigrants. To this day, the Biden-Harris administration continues to ignore the safety of our citizens and has allowed the nation’s border to be overrun.”
They condemned the Biden-Harris administration’s allocation of federal tax dollars to migrants. They also criticized the exemption of migrants from COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
“This willful invasion on our nation must end immediately,” they said. “The duty to stop the illegal flow across our southern border rests solely on the federal government. The Biden-Harris administration’s resistance, and utter failure, to fulfill its responsibility is a disgrace.”
U.S Customs and Border Protection agents encountered 212,000 illegal entries in July, the most since 2000. The 2021 total might top the record 1.8 million, according to CBP statistics.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told the Wall Street Journal that vehicle chases increased by 300% in Arizona this year.
“They’re almost an everyday occurrence,” he said.
The legislators argued that it was the duty of the state of Arizona to strengthen the border.
“We respectfully urge you to consider declaring a state of emergency, utilize the National Guard to assist as permitted to secure Arizona’s southern border, and immediately seek support from the Mexican government to assist the state in stopping this unprecedented surge,” they wrote.