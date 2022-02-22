(The Center Square) – Kohler Co. will construct a greenfield plumbing ware manufacturing facility, ancillary warehouse, and office space in Casa Grande, Arizona, the company announced.
The kitchen and bath products company will have a 216-acre facility. The Arizona Commerce Committee says it will bring more than 400 full-time jobs to the local market and tax revenue and construction jobs to build the facility.
"Kohler is an iconic American brand and we are proud to see the company expand its manufacturing operations to Casa Grande," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a Feb. 17 statement. "The company's investment brings yet another industry-leading business to Pinal County, adding hundreds of good jobs to the region's booming manufacturing landscape."
The facility will produce STERLING Vikrell bath and shower fixtures. It will also be a distribution center for these products.
"We are pleased to expand our North American manufacturing footprint in the western U.S. This new plant will provide the needed capacity to support our strong growth projections for STERLING Vikrell bath and shower products," Shawn Oldenhoff, President of Kohler Kitchen and Bath North America, said. "We look forward to becoming an active member of the greater Casa Grande community and contributing to its growing economy and quality of life. This new manufacturing facility would not be possible without the ongoing support of our loyal customers and partners who have been crucial in helping to build our Vikrell business to what it is today."
Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, was one of many who also voiced her support for Kohler's decision.
"We are excited to welcome Kohler's manufacturing facility to Casa Grande," she said in the press release. "As a global leader in design, innovation and manufacturing, we are grateful for Kohler's commitment to build their Arizona plant, creating hundreds of quality jobs in Casa Grande. Kohler's investment demonstrates the attractiveness of the growing manufacturing sector in rural Arizona, and we look forward to supporting Kohler's future success."
Kohler expects that the facility will be operational by August 2023.
It will be Kohler's second Vikrell production facility, the other located in Huntsville, Alabama.