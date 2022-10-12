(The Center Square) – Republican challenger Blake Masters can rile up a crowd of Arizonans but he appears to be struggling to catch incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly among likely voters.
The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse Poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights gives the incumbent the edge and shows a large swath of support for a third-party candidate.
The poll found that Democratic incumbent Kelly has 46% support among likely voters. This gives him a 13-point lead over his Republican challenger Blake Masters (33% support). Meanwhile, the Libertarian Party candidate in the race, Marc Victor, was polling at 15%.
It marked a nine-point increase in support for the Libertarian Party candidate compared to the poll issued by Arizona Public Opinion Pulse in September.
Plus, about 10% of likely voters say they’re still undecided in this October poll.
The poll found that the Libertarian candidate is eating away at the support of Masters. It found that 65% of voters who say they support Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake plan to vote for Masters; 27% say they support Victor in this race.
“Kelly is still hovering around the all-important fifty-percent threshold and Masters is losing ground with his base of support,” Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research, said in a press release. “The massive imbalance between Kelly and Masters on broadcast spending is having a noticeable impact on Masters’ numbers.”
Roughly 1-in-3 registered voters in Arizona do so as an independent.
“Running either too far left or too far right in Arizona’s General Election is a hard sell to voters,” Noble added. “Couple that with the large spending imbalance, Blake Masters could very well be on his way to becoming a Republican version of David Garcia in Arizona – unless some of these dynamics change in the race.”
As Noble mentioned, Kelly has outspent Masters by about $20 million.
While Masters is trailing, he is getting some help from his fellow Republicans. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Masters in Arizona on Tuesday this week. Former President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Mesa Sunday, featuring Masters and others.