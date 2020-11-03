(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate could soon have one more Democrat, but Arizona’s incumbent Republican says it’s not over yet.
Democrat Mark Kelly held the lead over incumbent Republican Martha McSally in Arizona Tuesday evening in an election that may not be decided for days. The astronaut and husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords said in a speech that the hard work now begins.
“Tonight is about getting to work,” he said from a podium in Tucson. “There’s nothing that we cannot achieve if we set our minds to it and work together.”
The McSally campaign shot back, saying they will await the rest of the vote tallies.
“Like Mark said, every vote should be counted,” spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg said. “With one million votes to be counted and no Election Day results reported from Maricopa County, the decision to make a call at this point is irresponsible. We will continue to wait for votes to come in. This race is not over.”
As of 11 p.m. MST Tuesday, Kelly held a 10-point lead over McSally. The race between McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema took six days to decide.
The Democrat held a consistent lead over McSally, who could soon be responsible for losing a Senate race in 2018 to Sinema and now in 2020 to Kelly. The Republican was appointed to complete John McCain’s term after his death.
Should Kelly win, he could be seated as soon as votes are finalized in the last days of November. This would represent a shift in the GOP’s already-thin 53 member majority.