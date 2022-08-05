(The Center Square) – Karrin Taylor Robson will not be the next governor of Arizona. Robson conceded defeat in the Republican primary late Thursday night.
It was a tight race between her and Kari Lake, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in the race. The Associated Press called the race for Lake at 10:09 p.m. Thursday. At that time, Lake was ahead 46.8% to 44%, with 88.3% of the votes counted.
Robson started her concession statement on Twitter by saying that she accepted the election results. Her opponent, Lake, has falsely claimed Trump won the 2020 presidential election. While Robson has called the 2020 presidential election “unfair,” she has not called the results fraudulent.
"The voters of Arizona have spoken, I accept the results, I trust the process and the people who administer it," Robson wrote.
Robson congratulated Lake and endorsed the Republican ticket in the November general election, including Lake.
“I want to congratulate Kari Lake who is now the Republican nominee for Governor of Arizona,” Robson wrote. “I have spent my life supporting Republican candidates and conservative causes and it is my hope that our Republican nominees are successful in November. I am blessed to remember what I learned from my mom and dad and through athletic competition: Win with grace; lose with dignity.”
Robson also thanked those who helped with her campaign, including former Arizona Governors Jan Brewer and Fife Symington.
“I’m grateful to my family for being by my side throughout this campaign and cannot thank enough our amazing volunteers, campaign team as well as elected leaders and community groups from across Arizona that supported me,” Robson wrote. “I also want to thank my campaign co-chairs – Governor Brewer and Governor Symington for their trust and faith in me. Most of all, I’m forever indebted to Arizonans who entrusted me with the most powerful and precious thing that exists in our constitutional republic: their vote.”
Lake will face Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, in the November general election. It’s an open-seat race as incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey, who's term-limited.
Election forecaster Sabato's Crystal Ball considers the race a toss-up with neither party favored.