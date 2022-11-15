(The Center Square) – A former Republican gubernatorial candidate has a request for the chair of the Arizona Republican Party: resign.
Former Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican Party’s nomination for governor this year, wants to see Ward resign.
Ward took the unusual step for a party leader to back a candidate –throwing her support behind Kari Lake – in the August primary.
Robson issued a statement on Tuesday morning saying she thinks the state party needs new leadership.
“When it comes to the state of our Arizona Republican Party, the facts are clear. I have seen enough,” Robson wrote. “Kelli Ward’s leadership of the Republican Party has been an unmitigated disaster. When she took office via a parliamentary trick at the 2019 statutory meeting, the state party coffers were flush. The previous Chairman had left over $400,000 in the bank, more than enough to cover operations and continue the important work of party building and voter registration.”
Robson is more than just a state politician and candidate for governor. She and her husband, real estate mogul Ed Robson, have been benefactors to conservative Republicans and causes in Arizona for years. She was granted the title “Honorary Commander” with Luke Air Force Base for her work in securing funding for the base and the Proving Grounds in Mesa.
“Ward had every opportunity to succeed,” Robson added. “And yet, she failed. And failed. And failed again.”
Robson noted that Arizona has swung to the left in recent years, supporting more Democratic candidates. For example, she notes that Arizona played a key role in President Donald Trump winning the White House in 2016.
However, as Robson notes, Joe Biden won the state in the 2020 presidential election, it now has two Democratic U.S. Senators, and just elected a Democratic governor in Katie Hobbs.
“While we celebrate the victories of strong conservative leaders like Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, Congressman-elect Juan Ciscomani and Representative-elect Matt Gress, there is no denying the simple fact that our party is rudderless and leaderless,” Robson wrote.
“Kelli Ward is passionate about her views, and claims to be a conservative,” Robson later added. “But she is not a leader. She is not a winner. And the party cannot afford two more years with her as Chairman. For the good of the party she claims to love, and for the future of the state that we all cherish, Kelli Ward must do the right thing.”
A press spokesperson for Ward could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.