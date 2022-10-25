(The Center Square) – Republican Kari Lake has the edge in the Arizona governor’s race, according to a new poll.
Lake holds a tight 2.5-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a poll released by Data Orbital this week. The poll showed Lake with 46.7% support and Hobbs with 44.2% support; 6% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
Pollster George Khalaf thinks momentum is now on Lake’s side as it gets closer to election day.
“As we saw in the Republican primary election, Republican Kari Lake is beginning to consolidate Independents and Undecideds as she moves into the top position,” the pollster said in a press release issued by Data Orbital. “The momentum is in Kari’s favor and we believe Kari Lake will be the next Governor of the State of Arizona and will win with a 5% to 6% margin over Democrat Katie Hobbs.”
The poll sampled 550 likely general election voters using a mix of landline and cell phone calls. It was conducted between Oct. 17 and 19. It has a 4.26% margin of error.
The Arizona governor’s election is an open-seat race. Incumbent Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, was ineligible to seek re-election under state law. Governors can only serve two consecutive terms in the state.