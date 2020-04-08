(The Center Square) – More than 300 hotels across Arizona have offered their rooms to provide temporary housing for emergency and health care workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.
The “Hospitality for Hope” initiative was started by the American Hotel and Lodging Association. Its primary focus will be on housing for the health care community to sequester themselves from family while they’re not working. The more than 15,000 participating properties across the country represent more than 2.3 million rooms, often located near health care facilities.
As of Monday, 312 hotels in Arizona have committed their rooms to the initiative.
“‘Hospitality for Hope’ is just one of the many ways that our hotels are helping those in need in our communities during this time of crisis,” said Kim Sabow, president and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association. “We look forward to working with all interested parties, including local and state officials, and the federal government to find innovative solutions to make it through this critical time together.”
The AHLA says a number of the rooms could also serve as “Alternative Care Sites” such as an emergency hospital or place for those quarantined to stay if needed.
The association has given the information on the available rooms to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“It has been so impressive to see hotel after hotel join this important initiative as a way of giving back to the communities in which they operate,” said Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO. “As an industry of people taking care of people, the hotel industry is uniquely positioned to support our communities by caring for the first responders who are on the frontlines of this public health crisis.
"Hotels have always been an active member of our local communities, and this time is no different. We are proud to work to facilitate partnerships with federal, state and local governments to support the health community during this critical time.”