(The Center Square) – Bipartisanship, education spending, immigration reform and water conservation were the highlights of newly-elected Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first state of the state speech Monday in Phoenix.
Beginning with a warning about election deniers, Hobbs made clear she would cooperate but not with those who sought to undermine democracy.
“If you’re ready to make real progress on the issues that matter most to the people of this state, then my door will always be open,” she said. “However, chasing conspiracy theories, pushing agendas for special interests, attacking the rights of your fellow Arizonans or seeking to further undermine our democracy will lead nowhere.”
Hobbs leaned heavily into education. She made a commitment to send more money to public schools.
“As the sister of two public school teachers, I see how hard they work every day on behalf of their students. So to the teachers and education support professionals of our state, I see you, I respect you, and I will always stand up for you,” Hobbs said.
Addressing the aggregate expenditure limit, a constitutional spending cap on public schools, must be addressed before March or Hobbs warned of catastrophe.
“This ticking time bomb will explode, forcing a $1.3 billion cut,” she said, warning it will lead to school closures.
State Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, filed legislation that would lift the AEL cap for one year.
Hobbs said the expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program to allow all students to apply for state assistance at a private school would bankrupt the state’s budget.
“Funding this expansion is poised to cost Arizona taxpayers an estimated $1.5 billion over the next 10 years if left unaddressed,” she said.
She hinted her budget proposal would address that and public school teacher pay in Arizona.
Hobbs pressed for affordable housing, saying the state’s booming population and business growth has a downside for people seeking a place to live on a modest budget.
“Let’s work together to ensure that here in Arizona, any person who wants to achieve the American Dream or have a safe roof over their head can do so,” she said.
On Friday, the governor announced an executive order meant to coordinate state and local resources for “eradicating homelessness and making housing affordable for all Arizonans.”
A child tax credit, sales tax exemptions, and other measures meant for low-income families will be included in her budget, Hobbs said.
The Democratic governor said immigration continues to be a priority for Arizonans. In addition to pressing Congress for immigration reform, she said she would invite federal officials to tour the border with her.
“Unfortunately, immigration has been politicized for far too long,” Hobbs said. “We must take a realistic, holistic and humane approach to help solve this issue.”
Hobbs promised coordination between law enforcement at a time when, as previously reported, a record number of illegal foreign nationals were apprehended or recorded evading capture by Border Patrol agents in 2022, surpassing 3 million.
In response to the state’s growing water shortage, Hobbs said she would increase transparency and coordinate with local, regional, and tribal stakeholders to better allocate groundwater and Colorado River supply.
“Our groundwater should be used to support Arizonans, not foreign business interests,” she said, referring to the Saudi Arabian company that grows alfalfa on state-owned land using large amounts of water at a relative discount.
She said former Gov. Doug Ducey chose not to make public reports showing parts of the far-west valley falling short of water planning requirements that must be met before expanding.
“I do not understand, and do not in any way agree with, my predecessor choosing to keep this report from the public and from members of this legislature,” Hobbs said.
The reports, detailing water usage plans for the Lower Hassayampa Sub-basin Groundwater Model, were made public Monday.
She spoke multiple times of Rose Mofford, a former Democratic Arizona governor who faced working with a Republican-led Legislature, in calling for cooperation between political parties.
“We can’t let the same old partisan fights drag us down,” she said.
Hobbs’ budget proposal is expected Friday.