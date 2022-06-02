(The Center Square) – Who will be the Democratic nominee for governor in Arizona this year?
An Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll shows that voters have a clear favorite, but many still haven't made up their minds.
The poll found that Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still the clear frontrunner on the Democratic side of the aisle. She had 43% support in the poll; she was the only one of the three candidates in the poll that achieved at least double-digit support.
After Hobbs, the undecideds made up the biggest faction of voters at 40%.
Meanwhile, the other two candidates running for governor alongside Hobbs mustered just 17% support combined.
Former Nogales, Arizona, mayor Marco Lopez had 9% support in the poll, while former state representative Aaron Lieberman, D-Phoenix, had 8% support. Lieberman announced last Friday that he was suspending his campaign.
This is the third poll that this pollster has conducted on this primary. One of those polls was released in November 2021; the other was released in January 2022.
In the previous two polls, Hobbs garnered more than 40% support while the other two candidates were in the single digits. Meanwhile, about 40% of voters were undecided in both of those polls.
"Democrats in Arizona seem to have avoided a bruising and contentious primary thus far – a positive sign in an otherwise grim national environment for the party," said Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research.
"With no significant movement in months and the primary election just a couple of months away, the 2 in 5 undecided voters will certainly decide this race's outcome," he added.
The Arizona gubernatorial primary will take place on August 2, 2022.