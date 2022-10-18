(The Center Square) – Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate for governor in Arizona, explained her aversion to debate her Republican opponent Kari Lake.
Hobbs appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.
Host Dana Bash asked Hobbs about the decision, quoting an opinion piece by The Arizona Republic’s Laurie Roberts, who wrote that “Hobbs’ refusal to debate her opponent on Wednesday represents a new level of political malpractice.”
“Why won’t you debate her?” Bash asked Hobbs.
Hobbs claimed that she wouldn’t debate her opponent because, she says, Lake lacks interest in issues that matter to Arizona voters.
“Look, Kari Lake has made it clear time and time again that she’s not interested in having substantive, in-depth conversations about the issues that matter to Arizonans,” Hobbs said. “She only wants a scenario where she can control the dialogue, and she’s refused to sit down in a one-on-one, lengthy conversation to really clarify with Arizonans where she is on the issues. She’s the one who’s afraid of talking to voters where she’s at.”
Hobbs requested a change to the planned debate format; she wanted separate, moderated interviews with both candidates, but the Arizona Clean Elections Commission does not allow candidates to make these changes.
Lake was willing to debate Hobbs.
Hobbs added later in her CNN interview that she doesn’t think with all of the issues that Arizona voters face, they will base their vote on her refusal to debate Lake.
“I guarantee you that when Arizonans who are struggling, when they go to open their ballot, when they’re thinking about the fact that they’re not sure how they’re going to put food on the table, they’re rationing their insulin, or they’re thinking about having to drive their niece or their sister or their daughter to California to get the health care that they need, they’re not going to look at their ballot and say, ‘Damn it, Katie Hobbs didn’t debate her opponent,’” she said.
During the exchange, CNN host Dana Bash noted that earlier on this same show, Lake also did a sit-down interview.
“A lot of Democrats are questioning your decision, and they’re saying it’s the wrong decision,” Bash said. “If you think she’s as dangerous as you’re saying to democracy, is it your responsibility as a candidate who wants to run Arizona to show and explain who their alternative is?”
Hobbs defended her actions, saying she could get her message across to the Arizona people by doing media interviews.
“That is exactly what I’m doing right now,” Hobbs replied. “There is a lot more ability to have a conversation with you without her interruptions and shouting to do that. And, yes, she did sit down with you. She’s refused to do that with any legitimate reporter in the state of Arizona and take her case directly to the voters. She’s only interested in creating a spectacle.”
Lake hosted a press conference in Glendale on Oct, 11 last week.
Additionally, Hobbs said that Lake has “centered her entire campaign around” false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
“This is disqualifying,” Hobbs said. “This is a basic core of our democracy, and she has nothing else to run on.”