(The Center Square) - Three Republicans and two Democrats, including one who announced her gubernatorial candidacy Wednesday, are at the top of a ranking of public figures in Arizona.
OH Predictive Insights’ Power Ranking determines potential candidates for the 2022 races. Power scores consider name ID and net favorability, as well as OHPI’s Demographic and Experience score. The scores are meant as a barometer of public opinion and recognition ahead of the 2022 election cycle.
“With that in mind and given the closely divided nature of the state, it has never been more important to get an early look at who is going to step into the arena,” said Mike Noble, chief of research at OHPI.
Among all registered voters, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs ranked first on the Power Top 10. She announced Wednesday morning that she is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor to replace Gov. Doug Ducey, who is term-limited. Hobbs is followed by Jack McCain, son of late-Sen. John McCain, and State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, who announced her campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in May.
Fourth on the list is Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is also term-limited. Brnovich has been rumored to be considering a run against U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in 2022.
Kate Gallego, Democratic mayor of Phoenix, ranked fifth, followed by Sen. Krysten Sinema and Michael McGuire, former head of the Arizona National Guard and one of Arizona’s COVID-19 response team leaders. He filed election papers to face Kelly in 2022.
Terry Goddard, former Democratic attorney general, ranked eighth. Kelly placed ninth, followed by Kathy Hoffman, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction.
OHPI released the results on May 25. In its first Power Ranking released in February, Arizona Cardinal wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald earned the top spot though he has not shown interest in politics.
Karrin Taylor Robson, a member of the Arizona Board of Regents who announced in May that she would be seeking the Republican nomination for governor, ranked 18th. The only Democrat besides Hobbs on OHPI’s Power Ranking to announce a gubernatorial run is number 20, Marco Lopez, former Nogales mayor.
Kari Lake, the former Fox10 anchor who announced she would run for governor as a Republican, wasn't included in the ranking choices.
“Every important statewide office, congressional district, legislative district, and a Senate seat will all be on the ballot next year,” Noble said. “With that in mind, it’s important to get a sense of potential candidates early.”