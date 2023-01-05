(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs was publicly sworn-in on Thursday, along with other officials, at a formal inauguration ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol.
In her inauguration address, she said issues such as the economy, education, elections, and water were among her top priorities in office.
“Today represents a new chapter in the story of our beloved state. It is a chapter that will be written by you, your families, your neighbors, and the communities you love,” Hobbs said, calling for “common ground” throughout her remarks.
“Let me also say just as clearly: that chasing conspiracy theories, pushing agendas for special interests, attacking the rights of your fellow Arizonans, or seeking to further undermine our democracy will lead to nowhere,” Hobbs later added.
Two Democrats, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes, were also sworn-in, along with two Republicans, Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne. The group already privately took the oath of office on Monday. Mine inspector Paul Marsh said on Twitter that he was not invited to participate but was in the audience.
Hobbs is the successor to Republican Doug Ducey, who served in the position for two terms. Ducey left Hobbs a letter wishing her the best of luck, and said that he’s “only a phone call away” if she needs any assistance. She previously served as secretary of state and the Democrat’s minority leader in the state senate.
She originally planned on calling a special legislative session on state abortion laws right away but decided against it once an Arizona appeals court decided that the 15-week abortion ban law would be enforced as opposed to the stricter 1864 law.
The Democrat’s former opponent, Republican Kari Lake, recently filed an appeal in court over her rejected election contest lawsuit.