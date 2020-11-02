(The Center Square) – Between COVID-19, a tumultuous presidential election, a high-profile ballot initiative that would raise the state’s top tax rate, and recreational cannabis, Election Day in Arizona is bound to be anything but routine. Here’s what Arizonans can look for tomorrow.
Polls open across the state at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until the last person to line up before 7 p.m. is allowed to vote. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ website explains what voters need to bring either a sufficient photo ID that includes name and address, two sufficient forms of identification that don’t have a photo or a combination of the two.
While turnout in Arizona is said to be record-breaking, crowds at the polls Tuesday could be smaller than the pile of completed ballots awaiting a tally. According to CNN, Arizona on Monday became the fourth state to surpass the total vote count from 2016 in early voting. The Maricopa County Recorder’s office said Monday afternoon that more than 64% of registered voters had already had ballots submitted and processed.
Those hundreds of thousands of early votes will not be officially counted until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Due to provisional ballots, signature mismatches, and those arriving but postmarked before the election, many officials warn that competitive races may not be finalized for days, if not weeks. In previous elections, including 2018’s U.S. Senate race that took six days to decide, county officials will announce updated vote totals from the day’s tally each evening.
At stake Tuesday is Arizona’s 11 electoral college votes, typically a lock for the Republican presidential nominee but no longer. The U.S. Senate, currently a slight Republican majority, could see the swing back to Democrats thanks to Democrat Mark Kelly, who’s led incumbent Martha McSally in polling for weeks. Democrats are eyeing control of the Arizona House of Representatives at a state level, even vying for majority leadership positions. Republicans hold a 31-to-29 majority, with a handful of seats that are seen as competitive races.
Two ballot initiatives have garnered their share of outsized political spending. Proposition 208, a measure to impose a 3.5% surcharge on individual income over $250,000 and funnel that money to teachers, other school employees and programs, has drawn fierce opposition from the business community and several legal challenges.
If successful, Proposition 207 would legalize recreational cannabis in Arizona while also providing a path to have old cannabis convictions expunged.