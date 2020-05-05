(The Center Square) – Despite Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extending the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15, with slight modifications, several businesses and sheriffs have said they cannot in good conscience comply.
Two Arizona sheriffs said they will not arrest anyone who violates some aspects of the order in a state whose economy has been shut down for two months. Violators can face up to 180 days in jail and up to a $2,500 fine, according to the order. Some licensed establishments could lose their licenses or receive heftier penalties, the governor’s office has warned.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb argue the stay-at-home order is unconstitutional.
“I’m not going to make criminals out of law-abiding citizens,” Schuster told Phoenix TV station KTVK. “As a sheriff, I cannot in good conscience issue citations or arrest people for not social distancing.”
“It’s unfortunate that we’re here but I need to make a stand for the people and for freedom,” Lamb said, but, “I don’t want to cite, fine or arrest fine people.”
As of Sunday, the state reported 8,640 confirmed coronavirus cases and 362 known deaths, an increase of 276 cases and 14 deaths since Saturday’s released figures. The numbers account for .0012 percent and .00005 percent of the population, respectively.
“The numbers don’t justify the actions anymore,” Lamb said. “Three hundred deaths is not a significant enough number to continue to ruin the economy.”
Lamb also indicated that he is considering suing the governor over the constitutionality of the state’s stay-at-home order.
On Monday some retail businesses began offering shopping by appointment or through curbside or delivery orders. By May 15, retailers are allowed to open if customers follow social distancing guidelines.
Ducey warned owners of bars and drinking establishments at a press conference last week that if they ignored the order, “you are playing with your liquor license. Don't do that.”
The threat came after a protest and rally at the state capitol April 20 when some business owners said they would open no matter what May 1.
Still some businesses received citations for even partially opening. Euro Cuisine in Maricopa County was cited by the county sheriff’s office for allowing patio dining outside. A Wickenburg restaurant made national news for being cited by local police for opening in defiance of the executive order.
Unlike these local law enforcement officers, Schuster told the Arizona Republic, “My conscience will not allow me to arrest someone who is trying to make a living. I don’t believe it is a crime to try and make a living.”
On Saturday, roughly 50 people from the group "Great 48!" held a barbeque at Sereno Park in Scottsdale in defiance of the governor’s order. The group, which has 28,000 members on Facebook, held another rally Sunday at the state capitol.
Some of the Great 48! members told AZCentral that the governor holding a seat on the board of directors at TGen, a nonprofit genomics research institute, poses a serious conflict of interest.
The Scottsdale-based Founder of Great 48!, Jeremy Wood, said, "Anyone holding office should keep an arm's length distance from anyone who could benefit from a state of emergency."
The group is reportedly in discussions with attorneys to consider options to sue the state over the executive order and lift restrictions.
"Our base assumption is that there are some civil and constitutional rights being infringed on," Wood, says. He argues the Fifth Amendment rights of Arizonans are being infringed upon by the governor’s executive orders.