(The Center Square) – A Maricopa County judge will hear arguments over a challenge to the county’s audit of polling places, potentially moving its process of finalizing the electoral results back.
Circuit Judge John Hannah is set to hear oral arguments on the GOP-sponsored lawsuit Wednesday afternoon. The party is challenging the auditing of votes at election centers instead of precincts, which they contend is required by law.
“Upon information and belief, Maricopa County intends to conduct the sampling in accordance with the Secretary of State’s manual, i.e., it intends to sample 2% of polling places (vote centers) and not 2% of precincts,” the lawsuit states.
Along with Arizona, President Donald Trump lost Maricopa County to Democrat Joe Biden. As of Monday, unofficial results show the former vice president maintaining a 45,109 vote lead.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a letter to state Senate President Karen Fann on Thursday that the law doesn’t explicitly require audits to be done by precinct. Rather, it leaves the process up to county officials to simply audit up to 2% of returns, he said.
The reason for the audit is to ensure the tabulation matches the manual count of ballots. If the totals are within a certain tolerance, the process moves on. If there’s too much deviation, the same batch is re-counted, potentially followed by more expansive recounts.
Maricopa County attorney Joseph LaRue told Hannah at a hearing Monday that the process of auditing ballots by precinct, what the GOP appears to be requesting, would be a “laborious process” that wouldn’t be finished before next Monday’s deadline for ballots to be canvassed at the county level.
If the county is required to hold off their canvass of votes, the process could cut close the time between when they send the fully canvassed results of the election to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office and when they must be finalized at the state level, which is Nov. 30.
That’s also what must happen for U.S. Sen.-Elect Mark Kelly to replace Republican Martha McSally and finish John McCain’s term.